Putin to Prioritize Fight Against COVID-19 at G20 Summit - Kremlin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th November, 2020) Russian President Vladimir Putin will prioritize the coronavirus fight and the effort to minimize the consequences of the pandemic for the economy at the upcoming summit of G20 leaders, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday.

"This year, there is one topic that everyone finds important, I believe it is the fight against the spreading of the coronavirus infection, and minimization of influence of the pandemic on the global socioeconomic sector," Peskov told reporters.