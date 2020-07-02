UrduPoint.com
Putin To Quickly Sign Decree On Amendments After CEC Declares Official Results - Kremlin

Russian President Vladimir Putin will quickly sign a decree to introduce the approved amendments to the country's constitution after the Central Election Commission (CEC) announces the results of the vote officially, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told Sputnik on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd July, 2020) Russian President Vladimir Putin will quickly sign a decree to introduce the approved amendments to the country's constitution after the Central Election Commission (CEC) announces the results of the vote officially, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told Sputnik on Thursday.

"Of course, this will be done quickly," Peskov said, when asked whether the president could sign the decree on Friday.

The CEC said earlier in the day, after processing 100 percent of the ballots, that 77.92 percent of Russians supported the amendments, and 21.27 percent voted against them, with the voter turnout standing at around 65 percent. The official announcement of the results is expected on Friday.

