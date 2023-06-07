UrduPoint.com

Putin To Receive African Delegation In Near Future - Kremlin

Muhammad Irfan Published June 07, 2023 | 07:56 PM

Putin to Receive African Delegation in Near Future - Kremlin

Russian President Vladimir Putin will receive delegation of African leaders in the near future, the Kremlin said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th June, 2023) Russian President Vladimir Putin will receive delegation of African leaders in the near future, the Kremlin said on Wednesday.

Putin held a phone conversation with South African President Cyril Ramaphosa on Wednesday.

"It was agreed that Vladimir Putin will receive a delegation of a number of African heads of state in the near future," the Kremlin said in the near future.

