Putin to Receive Credentials From 20 Ambassadors on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st December, 2021) Russian President Vladimir Putin will on Wednesday receive credentials from 20 ambassadors, including from Austria, India, Spain and Italy, the Kremlin said in a statement.

The ceremony will traditionally take place in the Alexander Hall of the Grand Kremlin Palace.

The credentials will in particular be presented by the ambassadors of Slovakia, Vietnam, Nigeria, Somalia, Ghana, Mauritania, Tajikistan, Myanmar, Brazil, Angola, Italy, Sri Lanka, Benin, Ecuador, Panama, the Republic of El Salvador, Spain and India.