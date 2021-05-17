Putin to Receive Credentials From 23 Foreign Ambassadors on Tuesday - Kremlin

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th May, 2021) Russian President Vladimir Putin will receive on Tuesday credentials from 23 foreign ambassadors, including those from Poland, the Netherlands, Bolivia and Switzerland, the Kremlin said.

"On May 18, Russian Federation President Vladimir Putin will accept credentials from 23 newly arrived ambassadors of foreign countries.

The ceremony will be held in the Aleksandrovsky reception hall of the Grand Kremlin Palace," the Kremlin said in a statement on Monday.

Ambassadors from Bosnia and Herzegovina, Jordan, Mozambique, Indonesia, Mauritius, the Dominican Republic, Chad, Moldova, Switzerland, Afghanistan, Guinea-Bissau, Qatar, Kenya, Kyrgyzstan, Poland, the Netherlands, South Africa, Thailand, Argentina, Laos, Romania, Bolivia and Chile will submit their credentials.