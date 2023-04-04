Close
UrduPoint App Icon

UrduPoint App

100K+ Installs

Install Install
UrduPoint.com

Putin To Receive Credentials Of 17 Ambassadors On April 5 - Kremlin

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 04, 2023 | 05:40 PM

Putin to Receive Credentials of 17 Ambassadors on April 5 - Kremlin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th April, 2023) Russian President Vladimir Putin will accept the credentials of 17 foreign ambassadors, including those from the United States, Syria and the European Union on April 5, the Kremlin said on Tuesday.

"On April 5, Russian President Vladimir Putin will receive credentials of 17 newly appointed ambassadors of foreign states.

The ceremony will traditionally take place in the Alexander Hall of the Grand Kremlin Palace," the statement said.

The ambassadors of Denmark, Paraguay, Norway, Equatorial Guinea, Oman, Syria, North Macedonia, Brunei Darussalam, Mexico, Honduras, Zimbabwe, Abkhazia, the United States, Iraq, Cambodia, Republic of Guinea, and the European Union will present their credentials on Wednesday, according to the statement.

Related Topics

Syria Russia Iraq Norway European Union Oman Vladimir Putin Equatorial Guinea Brunei Paraguay United States Zimbabwe Cambodia Guinea Macedonia Mexico Honduras Denmark April From

Recent Stories

SBP increases interest rate to 21 pc

SBP increases interest rate to 21 pc

23 minutes ago
 LSDA holds Ramadan Iftar tents for over 4,500 work ..

LSDA holds Ramadan Iftar tents for over 4,500 workers daily in Sajaa Park

28 minutes ago
 UAE Pro League announces winners of &#039;Fans&#03 ..

UAE Pro League announces winners of &#039;Fans&#039; League&#039; Awards during ..

42 minutes ago
 Dubai Police obtains international recognition cer ..

Dubai Police obtains international recognition certificate from BHS

42 minutes ago
 Bloom Holding starts enabling works at Phase II of ..

Bloom Holding starts enabling works at Phase II of Bloom Living, Toledo

43 minutes ago
 Federal Cabinet rejects Supreme Court’s verdict ..

Federal Cabinet rejects Supreme Court’s verdict on Punjab, KP elections

44 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.