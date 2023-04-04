Putin to Receive Credentials of 17 Ambassadors on April 5 - Kremlin

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th April, 2023) Russian President Vladimir Putin will accept the credentials of 17 foreign ambassadors, including those from the United States, Syria and the European Union on April 5, the Kremlin said on Tuesday.

"On April 5, Russian President Vladimir Putin will receive credentials of 17 newly appointed ambassadors of foreign states.

The ceremony will traditionally take place in the Alexander Hall of the Grand Kremlin Palace," the statement said.

The ambassadors of Denmark, Paraguay, Norway, Equatorial Guinea, Oman, Syria, North Macedonia, Brunei Darussalam, Mexico, Honduras, Zimbabwe, Abkhazia, the United States, Iraq, Cambodia, Republic of Guinea, and the European Union will present their credentials on Wednesday, according to the statement.