Putin To Receive Delegation Of 7 African States In St. Petersburg On June 17- Kremlin Aide

Published June 14, 2023

Putin to Receive Delegation of 7 African States in St. Petersburg on June 17- Kremlin Aide

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th June, 2023) Russian President Vladimir Putin will meet with the representatives of the delegation of seven African countries in St. Petersburg on June 17 to discuss the initiative on the peaceful settlement of the conflict in Ukraine, Kremlin aide Yury Ushakov said on Wednesday.

 "A very important international meeting will take place on Saturday, June 17. The Russian President will receive a delegation of African states in St. Petersburg to discuss the African initiative for the peaceful settlement of the Ukrainian conflict," Ushakov told a briefing.

The representatives of the African delegation will hold talks with the leadership of Ukraine in Kiev on June 16 before vising Russia, Ushakov added.

