Putin To Receive Mozambican President Amid Preparations For Russia-Africa Summit

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Thu 22nd August 2019 | 10:10 AM

Putin to Receive Mozambican President Amid Preparations for Russia-Africa Summit

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd August, 2019) Russian President Vladimir Putin will hold talks with his Mozambican counterpart, Filipe Nyusi, who is paying a working visit to Russia, on Thursday.

The presidents are expected to discuss further expansion of bilateral relations and sign a number of documents, including business agreements, following the talks.

The sides will also touch upon the preparations for the first-ever Russia-Africa summit to be held in the Russian resort city of Sochi on October 24.

