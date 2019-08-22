Putin to Receive Mozambican President Amid Preparations for Russia-Africa Summit

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd August, 2019) Russian President Vladimir Putin will hold talks with his Mozambican counterpart, Filipe Nyusi, who is paying a working visit to Russia, on Thursday.

The presidents are expected to discuss further expansion of bilateral relations and sign a number of documents, including business agreements, following the talks.

The sides will also touch upon the preparations for the first-ever Russia-Africa summit to be held in the Russian resort city of Sochi on October 24.