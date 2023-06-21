Putin to Receive Prime Minister of Qatar in Russia on June 22 - Kremlin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st June, 2023) Russian President Vladimir Putin will receive Prime Minister of Qatar Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani in Russia on June 22, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday.

"President Putin will (receive) him tomorrow," Peskov said, when asked whether the Russian leader would meet with the prime minister of Qatar during the latter's visit to Russia.