Putin to Receive UN Secretary General, Who Will Arrive in Moscow on April 26 - Peskov

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd April, 2022) Russian President Vladimir Putin will receive UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres, who will arrive in Moscow on April 26 for talks with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday.

"On Tuesday, April 26, UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres will arrive in Moscow for talks with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov. He will also be received by Russian President Vladimir Putin," the spokesman said.