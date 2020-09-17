Putin to Record Video Message for UNGA by End of Week - Kremlin

Russian President Vladimir Putin will record a video message for the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) by the end of this week, and it will be sent to organizers in New York, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th September, 2020) Russian President Vladimir Putin will record a video message for the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) by the end of this week, and it will be sent to organizers in New York, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday.

According to the Kremlin spokesman, the Russian leader briefed the country's Security Council on preparations of the UNGA address earlier in the day.

"The meeting focused on Russia's socioeconomic development agenda. A conversation related to preparations for the Russian president's address at the UNGA was also held. The address will be recorded by the end of this week in Moscow and then sent to organizers in New York in the video format," Peskov told reporters.