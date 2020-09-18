UrduPoint.com
Putin To Record Video Message For UNGA On Friday - Kremlin

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Fri 18th September 2020 | 03:06 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th September, 2020) Russian President Vladimir Putin will record a video message for the UN General Assembly on Friday, the Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

"Putin's statement for the General Assembly will be recorded today," Peskov told reporters, adding that the recording would be made after the president adds final touches to the text.

The General Debate of the 75th session of the UNGA will open on September 22.

