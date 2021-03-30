UrduPoint.com
Putin To Resume Int'l Travel After Completing Vaccination, Has Many Invitations - Kremlin

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 hour ago Tue 30th March 2021 | 10:20 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th March, 2021) Russian President Vladimir Putin has many valid invitations to visit foreign countries, he will resume trips abroad after he gets the second shot of the coronavirus vaccine, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

Putin got the first shot of a two-phase Russian vaccine against the coronavirus last week.

"There are plans to hold several regional trips.

I think when the president completes his vaccination cycle, he will start traveling across the country very actively. As for foreign visits, he has very many valid invitations, So, I think he will be gradually resuming international contacts," Peskov said in an interview with Russia's Argumenty i Fakty newspaper.

There are no exact plans yet, as "any invitation is being made with a reservation: if the epidemiological situation allows," the Kremlin spokesman added.

