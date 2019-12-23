Russian President Vladimir Putin will review the work of the Russian armed forces for 2019 during an annual extended meeting of the Defense Ministry, the Kremlin's press service said Monday

The meeting will take place on Tuesday.

"On December 24, Putin will take part in the annual extended meeting of Russia's Defense Ministry. During the meeting ... [Putin] will review the work of the armed forces for 2019 and set goals for the defense ministry to work on in the next year," the Kremlin said in a statement.