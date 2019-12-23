UrduPoint.com
Putin To Review Russia's Armed Forces' Activities For 2019 On Dec 24 - Kremlin

Mon 23rd December 2019

Putin to Review Russia's Armed Forces' Activities for 2019 on Dec 24 - Kremlin

Russian President Vladimir Putin will review the work of the Russian armed forces for 2019 during an annual extended meeting of the Defense Ministry, the Kremlin's press service said Monday

GORKY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd December, 2019) Russian President Vladimir Putin will review the work of the Russian armed forces for 2019 during an annual extended meeting of the Defense Ministry, the Kremlin's press service said Monday.

The meeting will take place on Tuesday.

"On December 24, Putin will take part in the annual extended meeting of Russia's Defense Ministry. During the meeting ... [Putin] will review the work of the armed forces for 2019 and set goals for the defense ministry to work on in the next year," the Kremlin said in a statement.

Your Thoughts and Comments

