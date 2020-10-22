UrduPoint.com
Putin To Russia's Ill-Wishers: We Only Worried About How Not To Catch Cold At Your Funeral

Putin to Russia's Ill-Wishers: We Only Worried About How Not to Catch Cold at Your Funeral

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd October, 2020) Speaking about those countries that are waiting for Russia's demise, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that "we are only worried about one thing how not to catch a cold at your funeral."

"Strengthening our country and looking at what is happening in the world, in other countries, I want to say to those who are still waiting for the gradual demise of Russia: in this case, we are only worried about one thing how not to catch a cold at your funeral," Putin said on Thursday at a meeting of the Valdai Discussion Club.

