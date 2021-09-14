Putin to self-isolate over coronavirus cases in inner circle

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Moscow, Sept 14 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2021 ) :Russian President Vladimir Putin will self-isolate after coronavirus cases were detected in his inner circle, the Kremlin said in a statement on Tuesday.

In a phone call with Tajikistan's President Emomali Rakhmon, "Putin said that in connection with identified coronavirus cases in his circle, he will observe a self-isolation regime for a certain period of time" and not attend a regional summit in person later this week in Dushanbe, the Kremlin said.