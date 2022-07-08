MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th July, 2022) Russian President Vladimir Putin will send a telegram of condolences over the death of former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, the Kremlin is deeply saddened by the incident and condemns the assassination in the strongest possible terms, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday.

"We are deeply saddened by the news that came from Japan.

We condemn in the strongest terms the assassination attempt on former Prime Minister Mr. Abe. We expect that President Putin will personally send a telegram of condolences in the near future. We will clarify to whom," he said.

Abe was a patriot of Japan and preferred to defend the interests of his country at the negotiating table, thanks to which he had good relations with Putin, Peskov said, adding that such political will is very rare now.