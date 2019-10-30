Putin to Skip APEC Summit, But Russia to Be Represented at High Level - Kremlin Spokesman

The schedule of Russian President Vladimir Putin does not include a trip to the APEC summit in Chile in November, but Russia will be represented at a high level, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th October, 2019) The schedule of Russian President Vladimir Putin does not include a trip to the APEC summit in Chile in November, but Russia will be represented at a high level, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Wednesday.

"At the APEC summit in Chile, Russia will be represented at a different, but also high level," Peskov told reporters.

He said Putin's decision to skip the summit was not related to protests in that country, but was due to scheduled events in Russia.