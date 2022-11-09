Putin to Skip G20 Summit in Indonesia - Reports

Russian President Vladimir Putin will not attend the summit of the Group of 20 advanced economies in Indonesia next week, US media reported Wednesday citing sources familiar with the planning

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th November, 2022) Russian President Vladimir Putin will not attend the summit of the Group of 20 advanced economies in Indonesia next week, US media reported Wednesday citing sources familiar with the planning.

The Bloomberg news agency said it was told that the Kremlin would send Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov in Putin's place to avoid potential confrontations with Western leaders.

Russian presidential spokesperson Dmitry Peskov told a daily briefing earlier in the day that Russia was still contemplating different formats of representation at the G20 and the APEC meeting of 21 Pacific Rim economies in Thailand.

The West has been pushing for Joko Widodo, the president of the G20 host country, to withdraw his invitation to Putin over the conflict in Ukraine, but Widodo has insisted that all leaders are welcome.

The Indonesian leader also invited Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to the summit as a guest, but Zelenskyy said last week that he would not attend if President Putin chose to participate.