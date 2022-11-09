UrduPoint.com

Putin To Skip G20 Summit In Indonesia - Reports

Umer Jamshaid Published November 09, 2022 | 10:53 PM

Putin to Skip G20 Summit in Indonesia - Reports

Russian President Vladimir Putin will not attend the summit of the Group of 20 advanced economies in Indonesia next week, US media reported Wednesday citing sources familiar with the planning

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th November, 2022) Russian President Vladimir Putin will not attend the summit of the Group of 20 advanced economies in Indonesia next week, US media reported Wednesday citing sources familiar with the planning.

The Bloomberg news agency said it was told that the Kremlin would send Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov in Putin's place to avoid potential confrontations with Western leaders.

Russian presidential spokesperson Dmitry Peskov told a daily briefing earlier in the day that Russia was still contemplating different formats of representation at the G20 and the APEC meeting of 21 Pacific Rim economies in Thailand.

The West has been pushing for Joko Widodo, the president of the G20 host country, to withdraw his invitation to Putin over the conflict in Ukraine, but Widodo has insisted that all leaders are welcome.

The Indonesian leader also invited Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to the summit as a guest, but Zelenskyy said last week that he would not attend if President Putin chose to participate.

Related Topics

Thailand Ukraine Russia Vladimir Putin Indonesia Joko Widodo Media All

Recent Stories

Germany blocks sale of computer chip factory to Ch ..

Germany blocks sale of computer chip factory to China

2 minutes ago
 Biden Says Will Deliver Remarks on Midterm Electio ..

Biden Says Will Deliver Remarks on Midterm Elections at 4:00 p.m. on Wednesday

2 minutes ago
 Germany blocks sale of two chipmakers to China

Germany blocks sale of two chipmakers to China

2 minutes ago
 Italy defends blocking migrants, sending message t ..

Italy defends blocking migrants, sending message to EU

6 minutes ago
 UK nurses vote to strike over pay

UK nurses vote to strike over pay

6 minutes ago
 Schumacher Ferrari fetches record $13 mn at auctio ..

Schumacher Ferrari fetches record $13 mn at auction

6 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.