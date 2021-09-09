Putin to Soon Decide on Participation in G20 Summit in Italy - Kremlin

Russian President Vladimir Putin will soon make a decision on whether to participate in the G20 summit that Italy will host in late October, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th September, 2021) Russian President Vladimir Putin will soon make a decision on whether to participate in the G20 summit that Italy will host in late October, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday.

"This is under consideration. The head of state will make a decision in the near future," Peskov told reporters, asked whether Putin plans to take part in the G20 summit.