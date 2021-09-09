UrduPoint.com

Putin To Soon Decide On Participation In G20 Summit In Italy - Kremlin

Faizan Hashmi 11 seconds ago Thu 09th September 2021 | 02:45 PM

Russian President Vladimir Putin will soon make a decision on whether to participate in the G20 summit that Italy will host in late October, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday

"This is under consideration. The head of state will make a decision in the near future," Peskov told reporters, asked whether Putin plans to take part in the G20 summit.

