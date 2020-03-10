UrduPoint.com
Putin To Soon Reveal His Stand On New Proposals By Lower House - Kremlin Spokesman

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Tue 10th March 2020 | 04:21 PM

Russian President Vladimir Putin will soon reveal his stand on new initiatives voiced at the State Duma, the lower house of Russia's parliament, on Tuesday, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th March, 2020) Russian President Vladimir Putin will soon reveal his stand on new initiatives voiced at the State Duma, the lower house of Russia's parliament, on Tuesday, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

"I will not comment on the initiatives that are being heard from the State Duma, they will be reviewed, and in the near future the president will inform about his position on these initiatives," Peskov said.

Earlier in the day, the leader of the Liberal Democratic Party of Russia, Vladimir Zhirinovsky, proposed that the State Council be given the power to elect the president from several proposed candidates and use this procedure in the next presidential election in 2024.

Another State Duma deputy from the United Russia ruling party's faction, Alexander Karelin, said that he would introduce an amendment on early parliamentary elections by the second reading of the bill on changing the Russian constitution. Russian parliamentary speaker, Vyacheslav Volodin, said the amendment would be reviewed on Tuesday.

