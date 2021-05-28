Putin to Soon Send Congratulatory Message to Assad - Kremlin

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th May, 2021) Russian President Vladimir Putin will soon send a congratulatory message to Bashar Assad, re-elected to the post of the Syrian president with 95.1 percent of votes, but there are currently no plans to hold a phone conversation or a meeting, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday.

"A congratulatory message will be certainly sent in the near future," Peskov told reporters, asked if Putin has already extended congratulations to Assad.

The two presidents currently plan no phone talks and meetings, the Kremlin spokesman specified.