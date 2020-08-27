UrduPoint.com
Putin To Speak About Belarus In Interview To Be Aired Later Thursday - Kremlin Spokesman

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Thu 27th August 2020 | 04:29 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th August, 2020) Russian President Vladimir Putin will address the situation in Belarus in his interview that will be aired later in the day, presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Thursday.

"It will be about Belarus, among other things," Peskov told reporters.

