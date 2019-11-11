UrduPoint.com
Putin To Speak About Destructive US Policies At BRICS Summit - Kremlin Aide

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Mon 11th November 2019 | 06:47 PM

Russian President Vladimir Putin will speak at a closed meeting of the BRICS countries on November 14 about US actions that could lead to the destruction of the strategic security system, Kremlin aide Yury Ushakov said Monday

According to Ushakov, the first plenary meeting of the BRICS summit will be held on November 14 in a closed format and will be dedicated to the discussion of topical issues on the international agenda, including global stability, regional security, as well as the state of the world economy and the state of affairs in trade and finance.

"Our president ... will present his vision of the current challenges facing the BRICS and give an assessment of the situation in global affairs. He will assess the actions of the United States in regard of the destruction of the arms control system, will outline our approaches to resolving regional conflicts, in particular, will inform [the participants] about Russia's actions in Syria," Ushakov told reporters.

