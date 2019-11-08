UrduPoint.com
Putin To Speak At Artificial Intelligence Conference On Saturday - Kremlin

Putin to Speak at Artificial Intelligence Conference on Saturday - Kremlin

Russian President Vladimir Putin will deliver a speech at the Artificial Intelligence (AI) Journey conference in Moscow on Saturday, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th November, 2019) Russian President Vladimir Putin will deliver a speech at the Artificial Intelligence (AI) Journey conference in Moscow on Saturday, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday.

"Today is not a public day for the president. As for tomorrow, the president is scheduled to have several work meetings. He found it necessary to address the participants of the Artificial Intelligence conference, underway in Moscow, with a speech. You know that the head of state pays significant attention to matters related to AI.

There have been certain decisions as to who deals with � who is the locomotive, so to say � AI matters. So he considered it necessary to address the participants of this conference," Peskov told journalists.

According to the spokesperson, Putin does not plan to attend any of the forum's discussion sessions.

AI Journey international conference runs in Moscow from November 8-9. Among other things, its participants will discuss the implementation of the 2030 National Strategy of AI Development, approved by the Russian president in October.

