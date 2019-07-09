UrduPoint.com
Putin To Stone: Never Interfered In US Elections, Never Will

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Tue 09th July 2019 | 08:38 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th July, 2019) Russian President Vladimir Putin said in an interview with US film director Oliver Stone that he did not interfere and is not going to interfere in the elections in the United States.

"I didn't interfere then, and I don't want to interfere now, and I don't intend to do it in the future," he said in an interview for Stone's new film Revealing Ukraine, which was shown at the Taormina Film Fest in Italy.

