Putin To Take Part In Eastern Economic Forum's Plenary Session In Person - Kremlin

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Thu 26th August 2021 | 04:09 PM

Russian President Vladimir Putin will attend in person the plenary session of the Eastern Economic Forum, which Vladivostok hosts from September 2-4, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said

"I confirm President Putin's participation in the Eastern Economic Forum. He will take part in the plenary session in person," Peskov told reporters on Thursday.

The plenary session will be held in a mixed format, with elements of a videoconference, the Kremlin spokesman explained.

"As the forum includes quite many panel discussions and sessions, the possibility of holding a meeting with moderators and session speakers is under consideration. They could tell the president how they worked, what they actually did at the forum. This could happen on September 3, the final day before the plenary session," Peskov continued.

Putin will also hold a session on the Far Eastern region's socioeconomic development during this visit, according to the Kremlin spokesman.

