Putin to Take Part in G20 Summit on Saturday, Leaders to Focus on COVID-19 - Kremlin

Russian President Vladimir Putin will take part in the G20 summit on Saturday, the videoconference of the G20 leaders will focus on the COVID-19 pandemic, energy, climate and the fight against corruption, the Kremlin said in a statement

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th November, 2020) Russian President Vladimir Putin will take part in the G20 summit on Saturday, the videoconference of the G20 leaders will focus on the COVID-19 pandemic, energy, climate and the fight against corruption, the Kremlin said in a statement.

"The leaders will discuss issues related to overcoming the coronavirus pandemic, ensuring inclusive access to vaccines, strengthening healthcare systems, and restoring the global economy, employment and international trade. They will also touch upon the digital economy cooperation problematic; fight against climate change; energy and countering corruption," the Kremlin said in a statement, adding that Putin will take part in the G20 summit, chaired by Saudi Arabia, on November 21.

The key decisions of the G20 leaders will be outlined in the final declaration, the Kremlin added.