Putin To Take Part In Meeting Of SCO Council Of Heads Of State On Tuesday - Kremlin

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 03, 2023 | 02:10 PM

Putin to Take Part in Meeting of SCO Council of Heads of State on Tuesday - Kremlin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd July, 2023) Russian President Vladimir Putin will take part in a meeting of the Council of Heads of State of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO)  via videoconference on July 4, chaired by India, the Kremlin said on Monday.

"On July 4, Russian President Vladimir Putin will take part in a meeting of the SCO Council of Heads of State, which is being held under the chairmanship of India via videoconference," the Kremlin said in a statement.

During the meeting, the results of the SCO activities over the past year will be summed up and priority areas for further development of multifaceted and mutually beneficial cooperation within the organization will be identified. The leaders will also exchange views on topical international and regional issues.

"Following (the meeting), it is planned to sign the New Delhi Declaration and a number of other documents," the statement added.

