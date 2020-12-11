Putin to Take Part in Online EAEU Summit on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th December, 2020) Russian President Vladimir Putin is set to take part on Friday in the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) summit, which will be held via videoconference and focus on joint fight against the pandemic and long-term integration strategy.

The summit, which was planned to take place in Minsk, will be held online, due to the coronavirus situation.

Joint efforts to counter the pandemic are expected to dominate the agenda. The leaders will also discuss a draft strategy for integration development until 2025, issues related to the granting of an EAEU observer nation status to Cuba and Uzbekistan, trade and economic cooperation with key foreign partners, steps toward further expanding the common market, as well as a draft agreement on the exchange of information to counter money laundering and terrorist financing.

The EAEU was established in 2015 to promote regional economic integration in Eurasia. The bloc brings together Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Russia. Moldova is an observer state.