UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Putin To Take Part In Online Meeting Of Supreme Eurasian Economic Council Dec 11 - Kremlin

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Thu 10th December 2020 | 02:56 PM

Putin to Take Part in Online Meeting of Supreme Eurasian Economic Council Dec 11 - Kremlin

Russian President Vladimir Putin will take part in an online meeting of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council on Friday, during which leaders of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) are set to discuss the coronavirus pandemic and integration, the Kremlin said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th December, 2020) Russian President Vladimir Putin will take part in an online meeting of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council on Friday, during which leaders of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) are set to discuss the coronavirus pandemic and integration, the Kremlin said.

"On December 11, Russian Federation President Vladimir Putin will take part in a meeting of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council in the format of a videoconference. Essential EAEU activities will be discussed, including joint fight against the spreading of the coronavirus infection," the Kremlin said in a statement.

The EAEU leaders also plan to discuss the Eurasian economic integration for the period ending in 2025, trade and economic cooperation with key foreign partners, and steps toward further expansion of the common market, the Kremlin added.

Related Topics

Russia Vladimir Putin December Market Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Group of men accused of raping girl, posting video ..

9 seconds ago

Environment dept seals 112 brick kilns, shifts 49 ..

4 minutes ago

Germany's virus numbers taking 'worrying' turn for ..

4 minutes ago

CTP speed camera squad directed to take strict act ..

4 minutes ago

Construction industry will improve economic prospe ..

4 minutes ago

Pakistan demands Indian accountability for crimes ..

10 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.