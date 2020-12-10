Putin to Take Part in Online Meeting of Supreme Eurasian Economic Council Dec 11 - Kremlin

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th December, 2020) Russian President Vladimir Putin will take part in an online meeting of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council on Friday, during which leaders of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) are set to discuss the coronavirus pandemic and integration, the Kremlin said.

"On December 11, Russian Federation President Vladimir Putin will take part in a meeting of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council in the format of a videoconference. Essential EAEU activities will be discussed, including joint fight against the spreading of the coronavirus infection," the Kremlin said in a statement.

The EAEU leaders also plan to discuss the Eurasian economic integration for the period ending in 2025, trade and economic cooperation with key foreign partners, and steps toward further expansion of the common market, the Kremlin added.