Putin To Take Part In Opening Ceremony For Rail Traffic Over Crimean Bridge - Kremlin

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Sun 22nd December 2019 | 05:30 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd December, 2019) Russian President Vladimir Putin will take part in the opening ceremony for rail traffic over the Crimean bridge on Monday, the presidential press service said.

"On December 23, Vladimir Putin will have a working trip to the Southern Federal District [of Russia], where he will participate in the ceremony devoted to the opening of the rail traffic over the Crimean bridge," the press service said.

According to the Kremlin, the leader will talk to the workers, who were involved in the bridge's construction, and their chiefs, who will inform him about further plans on developing infrastructure in southern Russia.

In addition, on Monday, Putin will visit the Republic of Adygea to look at the work of agricultural company Zeleny Dom, and hold meetings with representatives for the development of agriculture and rural territories.

