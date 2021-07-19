UrduPoint.com
Putin To Take Part In Opening Ceremony Of MAKS Airshow In Moscow Region July 20 - Kremlin

Umer Jamshaid 46 seconds ago Mon 19th July 2021 | 05:20 PM

Putin to Take Part in Opening Ceremony of MAKS Airshow in Moscow Region July 20 - Kremlin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th July, 2021) Russian President Vladimir Putin will take part on Tuesday in the opening ceremony of the International Aviation and Space Salon MAKS-2021 in the Moscow region, and will also hold a meeting on the aircraft engineering sector, the Kremlin said.

"Russian President Vladimir Putin will take part on July 20 in the opening ceremony of the 15th Aviation and Space Salon MAKS in the Moscow region's Zhukovsky. The head of state will inspect advanced samples of Russia-made aircraft," the Kremlin said in a statement on Monday.

In addition, the Russian president will hold a meeting on implementation of key projects in the field of civil aircraft construction.

A total of 291 companies from 56 countries plan to participate in this year's edition of MAKS, running from July 20-25. Sputnik is the official media partner of the event.

