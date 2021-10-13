MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th October, 2021) Russian President Vladimir Putin will take part in the opening of the Eurasian Women's Forum in St.Petersburg on Thursday, the Kremlin said on Wednesday.

"On October 14, Russian President Vladimir Putin will visit St. Petersburg, where he will take part in the opening of the third Eurasian Women's Forum, which will be held at the Tauride Palace," the Kremlin said in a statement.