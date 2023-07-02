Open Menu

Putin To Take Part In SCO Summit Via Video Link On Tuesday - Reports

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 02, 2023 | 06:00 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd July, 2023) Russian President Vladimir Putin will take part in the Indian-hosted remote summit of Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) heads of state on July 4, Rossiya 1 journalist Pavel Zarubin reported on Sunday.

In addition, Putin will hold meetings with members of the government and Russia's Security Council throughout the week, the journalist said in a weekly show about the president.

The SCO is an international organization founded by China, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Russia and Uzbekistan in 2001. In 2017, India and Pakistan were admitted as members.

