Putin to Take Part in Special Keel-Laying Ceremony for Russian Navy on Thursday - Peskov

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th July, 2020) Russian President Vladimir Putin will participate in a special keel-laying ceremony for the Russian Navy in the Crimean city of Kerch on July 16, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday.

"As for tomorrow. Long-distance telephone calls are planned.

But the main thing is that the president will work in Crimea, he will take part in the keel-laying ceremony for the Russian Navy [in Kerch]," Peskov said when asked about the leader's work schedule.

The spokesman added that Putin will visit the Zaliv shipyard, where he is to participate in a video conference call with other shipbuilding companies Sevmash and Severnaya Verf where new ships will also be laid.

The Russian leader will also talk to representatives who work at the Zaliv shipyard, Peskov said, adding that there will be more meetings, on which the Kremlin will inform.