Putin to Take Part in SPIEF Economic Forum - Kremlin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th March, 2021) Russian President Vladimir Putin will take part in the St. Petersburg Economic Forum in June, the event is hard to imagine without the Russian leader, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Thursday.

A day earlier, organizers announced that the forum would be held from June 2-5 in Russia's second city.

"Yes, we expect the president to participate," Peskov told reporters, adding that it was unclear yet if Putin would join the plenary session or other events.

"In any case, it is impossible to imagine the St. Petersburg forum without the head of state, it's the president's forum, Putin will take part in it," the spokesman said.