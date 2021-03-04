UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Putin To Take Part In SPIEF Economic Forum - Kremlin

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Thu 04th March 2021 | 03:56 PM

Putin to Take Part in SPIEF Economic Forum - Kremlin

Russian President Vladimir Putin will take part in the St. Petersburg Economic Forum in June, the event is hard to imagine without the Russian leader, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th March, 2021) Russian President Vladimir Putin will take part in the St. Petersburg Economic Forum in June, the event is hard to imagine without the Russian leader, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Thursday.

A day earlier, organizers announced that the forum would be held from June 2-5 in Russia's second city.

"Yes, we expect the president to participate," Peskov told reporters, adding that it was unclear yet if Putin would join the plenary session or other events.

"In any case, it is impossible to imagine the St. Petersburg forum without the head of state, it's the president's forum, Putin will take part in it," the spokesman said.

Related Topics

Russia Vladimir Putin St. Petersburg June Event From

Recent Stories

PCB CEO Wasim Khan addresses press conference

7 minutes ago

France chides EU allies over Israel vaccine plan

2 minutes ago

U.S. economy grows modestly amid COVID-19 restrict ..

2 minutes ago

Afghan Police Says Nine Officers Killed in Taliban ..

2 minutes ago

Haleem Adil Shaikh sent back to Central Jail

2 minutes ago

71kg of waste found in stray Indian cow's stomach

6 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.