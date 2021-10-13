Putin to Take Part in Valdai Forum in Person - Kremlin

Russian President Vladimir Putin will take part in the Valdai Discussion Club conference in person, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th October, 2021) Russian President Vladimir Putin will take part in the Valdai Discussion Club conference in person, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday.

"Valdai Forum - we will work, it will be in face-to-face format, but also in this kind face-to-face format in coronavirus times," Peskov told reporters.