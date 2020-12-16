Putin to Take Part in Videoconference of CIS Leaders on Friday - Kremlin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th December, 2020) Russian President Vladimir Putin will take part in a meeting of the Council of Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) Leaders on Friday, which will focus on cooperation within CIS and the coronavirus response, the Kremlin said.

"On December 18, Russian Federation President Vladimir Putin will take part in a session of the Council of CIS Leaders. The meeting will be held in the format of a videoconference, it will be chaired by the Republic of Uzbekistan," the Kremlin said in a statement.

According to the Kremlin, the leaders of the CIS member states will discuss prospects of CIS cooperation on trade, the economy and culture. Apart from that, they plan to discuss the joint effort against the coronavirus and to exchange views on the regional and the international problematic.

At this videoconference, the CIS leaders are expected to adopt an updated concept of CIS development, and issue joint statements on international information security, the 75th anniversary of the United Nations, and some other documents.