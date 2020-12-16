UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Putin To Take Part In Videoconference Of CIS Leaders On Friday - Kremlin

Sumaira FH 59 seconds ago Wed 16th December 2020 | 05:20 PM

Putin to Take Part in Videoconference of CIS Leaders on Friday - Kremlin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th December, 2020) Russian President Vladimir Putin will take part in a meeting of the Council of Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) Leaders on Friday, which will focus on cooperation within CIS and the coronavirus response, the Kremlin said.

"On December 18, Russian Federation President Vladimir Putin will take part in a session of the Council of CIS Leaders. The meeting will be held in the format of a videoconference, it will be chaired by the Republic of Uzbekistan," the Kremlin said in a statement.

According to the Kremlin, the leaders of the CIS member states will discuss prospects of CIS cooperation on trade, the economy and culture. Apart from that, they plan to discuss the joint effort against the coronavirus and to exchange views on the regional and the international problematic.

At this videoconference, the CIS leaders are expected to adopt an updated concept of CIS development, and issue joint statements on international information security, the 75th anniversary of the United Nations, and some other documents.

Related Topics

United Nations Exchange Russia Vladimir Putin Uzbekistan December From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Meesha Shafi found guilty of running smear campaig ..

16 minutes ago

Moro Hub, Dell Technologies collaborate to deliver ..

21 minutes ago

Outstanding engineers to apply for "PEC Excellence ..

2 minutes ago

Two suspects held in sargodha

3 minutes ago

PIA chief seeks increase in the number of passeng ..

3 minutes ago

Russian Prime Minister Urges to Add Covid-19 Vacci ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.