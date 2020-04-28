UrduPoint.com
Putin To Talk To Governors On Coronavirus Situation In Russia - Kremlin Spokesman

Putin to Talk to Governors on Coronavirus Situation in Russia - Kremlin Spokesman

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th April, 2020) Russian President Vladimir Putin will hold a video conference on Tuesday with governors on the situation with the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

Peskov said that Putin could present an assessment of the COVID-19 situation in the country in the coming days.

The World Health Organization (WHO) on March 11 declared the outbreak of the new coronavirus a pandemic. According to the latest WHO data, more than 2,878,000 cases of COVID-19 have been registered in the world, and over 198,000 people have died from the disease.

More Stories From World

