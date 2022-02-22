Putin to Talk to Media After Upper House Approved Use of Military Abroad

Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday that he will talk to the media after the Federation Council approved the use of the Russian military abroad

Putin is meeting with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev on Tuesday.

"I'll see off the guest, and then I'll come back to you," Putin told reporters.

Russian Deputy Defense Minister Nikolay Pankov has presented the president's request to the Federation Council earlier in the day. The defense ministry official mentioned that the situation in the Donbas republics is tense, and Russia needs to protect the local population.