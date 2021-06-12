UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Putin To Talk To Press On His Own After Meeting With Biden In Geneva - Kremlin Spokesman

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Sat 12th June 2021 | 04:46 PM

Putin to Talk to Press on His Own After Meeting With Biden in Geneva - Kremlin Spokesman

The Kremlin is aware of US President Joe Biden's plans to hold a solo press conference in Geneva after a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told Sputnik, adding that the Russian leader would also talk to the media unaccompanied by his US counterpart

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th June, 2021) The Kremlin is aware of US President Joe Biden's plans to hold a solo press conference in Geneva after a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told Sputnik, adding that the Russian leader would also talk to the media unaccompanied by his US counterpart.

Earlier in the day, Bloomberg reported, citing a White House spokesperson, that Biden would hold the presser alone.

"This is most likely the American president's general practice.

As we know, the US president also held a separate press conference in England. They did not hold a joint press conference with [UK Prime Minister] Boris Johnson. We also learned that Mr. Biden is planning to hold a separate press conference [after meeting with Putin]. As we said earlier after the talks are over, President Putin will also go out separately to talk to the press," Peskov said.

The US-Russia summit is expected to be held on June 16 in Geneva.

Related Topics

Russia White House Vladimir Putin Geneva June Media

Recent Stories

Only 60,000 KSA residents to perform Hajj this yea ..

2 minutes ago

People of Sindh hailed federal budget 2021-22

2 minutes ago

Realistic, futuristic training imperative for main ..

2 minutes ago

5-day anti-polio drive concludes in Rawalpindi

2 minutes ago

Production, exports driven economy on track of sus ..

4 minutes ago

Latifa bint Mohammed gives green light for governa ..

21 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.