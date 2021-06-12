Putin to Talk to Press on His Own After Meeting With Biden in Geneva - Kremlin Spokesman

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th June, 2021) The Kremlin is aware of US President Joe Biden's plans to hold a solo press conference in Geneva after a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told Sputnik, adding that the Russian leader would also talk to the media unaccompanied by his US counterpart.

Earlier in the day, Bloomberg reported, citing a White House spokesperson, that Biden would hold the presser alone.

"This is most likely the American president's general practice.

As we know, the US president also held a separate press conference in England. They did not hold a joint press conference with [UK Prime Minister] Boris Johnson. We also learned that Mr. Biden is planning to hold a separate press conference [after meeting with Putin]. As we said earlier after the talks are over, President Putin will also go out separately to talk to the press," Peskov said.

The US-Russia summit is expected to be held on June 16 in Geneva.