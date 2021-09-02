Russian President Vladimir Putin will certainly touch upon Afghanistan in his tomorrow's address at the plenary session of the Eastern Economic Forum, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday

VLADIVOSTOK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd September, 2021) Russian President Vladimir Putin will certainly touch upon Afghanistan in his tomorrow's address at the plenary session of the Eastern Economic Forum, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday.

"I have no doubt in it. This is such an important topic, it is unlikely to be left aside," Peskov said in an interview with Russia's Izvestia newspaper.