Putin To Touch Upon Afghanistan In Friday's Address At Eastern Economic Forum - Kremlin

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Thu 02nd September 2021 | 04:23 PM

Putin to Touch Upon Afghanistan in Friday's Address at Eastern Economic Forum - Kremlin

VLADIVOSTOK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd September, 2021) Russian President Vladimir Putin will certainly touch upon Afghanistan in his tomorrow's address at the plenary session of the Eastern Economic Forum, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday.

"I have no doubt in it. This is such an important topic, it is unlikely to be left aside," Peskov said in an interview with Russia's Izvestia newspaper.

