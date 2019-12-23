Putin to Travel by Train Across Crimean Bridge on Monday - Kremlin Spokesman

(@imziishan)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd December, 2019) Russian President Vladimir Putin, who will take part in the opening of railway traffic across the Crimean Bridge later on Monday, will travel by train from Crimea to the Krasnodar Territory, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

"The president will travel from Crimea to the Krasnodar Territory by train, speak to the workers who built the bridge as they are traveling, and will receive a briefing from Transport Minister [Yevgeny] Ditrikh, and then the railway link will be launched permanently," Peskov told reporters.

He stressed that the opening of the bridge was a major event for Russia.

The 19-kilometer (about 12 miles) Crimean Bridge, which connects the peninsula with mainland Russia, is the longest in Russia. Putin inaugurated its road section on May 15, 2018.