Putin To Travel To South Of Russia On Friday For Kavkaz-2020 Drills - Kremlin

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Thu 24th September 2020 | 05:47 PM

Putin to Travel to South of Russia on Friday for Kavkaz-2020 Drills - Kremlin

Russian President Vladimir Putin will travel to the south of Russia on September 25, as the main stage of the Kavkaz-2020 drills will take place at the Kapustin Yar range there, the Kremlin said Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th September, 2020) Russian President Vladimir Putin will travel to the south of Russia on September 25, as the main stage of the Kavkaz-2020 drills will take place at the Kapustin Yar range there, the Kremlin said Thursday.

"On September 25, Russian president will make a working trip to the Southern Federal district, where the main stage of the strategic team drills Kavkaz-2020 will be held at Kapustin Yar range," the Kremlin said.

