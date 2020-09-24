Putin to Travel to South of Russia on Friday for Kavkaz-2020 Drills - Kremlin

Russian President Vladimir Putin will travel to the south of Russia on September 25, as the main stage of the Kavkaz-2020 drills will take place at the Kapustin Yar range there, the Kremlin said Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th September, 2020) Russian President Vladimir Putin will travel to the south of Russia on September 25, as the main stage of the Kavkaz-2020 drills will take place at the Kapustin Yar range there, the Kremlin said Thursday.

"On September 25, Russian president will make a working trip to the Southern Federal district, where the main stage of the strategic team drills Kavkaz-2020 will be held at Kapustin Yar range," the Kremlin said.