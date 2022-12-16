Putin to Visit Belarus on Dec 19 to Discuss Strategic Partnership, Integration - Kremlin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th December, 2022) Russian President Vladimir Putin will pay a working visit to Belarus on December 19 to discuss strategic partnership and integration, the Kremlin said on Friday.

"At the invitation of the Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko, Russian President Vladimir Putin will pay a working visit to Belarus on December 19.

During the talks the leaders plan to discuss key issues of further development of Russian-Belarusian strategic partnership and alliance with an emphasis on integration cooperation within the framework of the Union State, as well as topical issues of the international and regional agenda," the statement said.