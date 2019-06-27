Putin to Visit International Military-Technical Forum Army-2019 on Thursday

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th June, 2019) Russian President Vladimir Putin will attend the International Miltary-Technical Forum Army-2019, which is currently underway at the Patriot Convention and Exhibition Centre near Moscow, on Thursday.

According to the Kremlin press service, Putin is expected to visit expositions showcasing military, civilian and hybrid high-tech equipment and innovations in the defense industry, as well as attend the ceremony for the exchange of agreements signed during the forum.

The 5th Army-2019 forum, which showcases modern arms and military equipment, started on Tuesday and will run through Sunday.

Rossiya Segodnya International Information Agency is an official media partner of the forum.