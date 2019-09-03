UrduPoint.com
Putin To Visit Mongolia On Tuesday To Commemorate Khalkhin Gol Victory

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 1 minute ago Tue 03rd September 2019 | 10:10 AM

Putin to Visit Mongolia on Tuesday to Commemorate Khalkhin Gol Victory

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd September, 2019) Russian President Vladimir Putin will visit the Mongol capital of Ulaanbaatar on Tuesday to commemorate the victory over Imperial Japan after the battle of Khalkhin Gol.

During his visit Putin will meet with his Mongolian counterpart Khaltmaagiin Battulga to discuss bilateral relations, including areas such as trade and investment cooperation, banking, energy, agriculture.

The meeting is planned to end with a signing of an agreement on strategic partnership.

The battle of the Khalkhin Gol was a series of skirmishes between the Soviet Union and Imperial Japan lasting from May to September 1939, culminating in a 20 August counterattack, orchestrated by Corps Commander Georgy Zhukov, a future marshal of the Soviet Union and a hero of WWII.

