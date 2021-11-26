Putin to Visit New Delhi on December 6, Meet With Modi - Indian Foreign Ministry

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th November, 2021) Russian President Vladimir Putin will visit New Delhi on December 6 and meet with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Indian Foreign Ministry's spokesman Arindam Bagchi said on Friday.

"Russian President Vladimir Putin will pay an official visit to New Delhi on 6th December for the 21st India-Russia Annual Summit with PM Narendra Modi," Bagchi told a briefing.

The spokesman also confirmed that a 2+2 meeting between foreign and defense ministers of India and Russia will be held on the same day.

"First meeting of 2+2 dialogue bewteen Foreign and Defence Minister of India and Russia will be held in Delhi on 6th Dec. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh & External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar will represent Indian side, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu (will represent Moscow)," Baghci said.