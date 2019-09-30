Putin To Visit Saudi Arabia In Approximately Two Weeks - Ambassador To Russia
Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Mon 30th September 2019 | 05:31 PM
The visit of Russian President Vladimir Putin to Saudi Arabia will take place approximately in two weeks, the kingdom's ambassador to Russia, Raid bin Khalid Krimli, told Sputnik on Monday
"The visit will take place approximately in two weeks," he said.
He said Putin would focus on the Persian Gulf situation and oil during his upcoming visit to Saudi Arabia.