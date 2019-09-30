UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Putin To Visit Saudi Arabia In Approximately Two Weeks - Ambassador To Russia

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Mon 30th September 2019 | 05:31 PM

Putin to Visit Saudi Arabia in Approximately Two Weeks - Ambassador to Russia

The visit of Russian President Vladimir Putin to Saudi Arabia will take place approximately in two weeks, the kingdom's ambassador to Russia, Raid bin Khalid Krimli, told Sputnik on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th September, 2019) The visit of Russian President Vladimir Putin to Saudi Arabia will take place approximately in two weeks, the kingdom's ambassador to Russia, Raid bin Khalid Krimli, told Sputnik on Monday.

"The visit will take place approximately in two weeks," he said.

He said Putin would focus on the Persian Gulf situation and oil during his upcoming visit to Saudi Arabia.

Related Topics

Russia Oil Visit Vladimir Putin Saudi Arabia

Recent Stories

Only 15.1 overs possible on day two in Abbottabad

1 minute ago

18 companies receive CSR label: Dubai Chamber

5 minutes ago

Quaid-e-Azam Trophy Second XI matches moved from M ..

12 minutes ago

Putin to Hold Bilateral Meetings With Rouhani, Pas ..

4 minutes ago

Russian Prime Minister to Pay Visit to Cuba Octobe ..

4 minutes ago

No one 'really knows' cost of no-deal Brexit: Mini ..

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.